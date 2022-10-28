TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) has suspended dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for an additional two weeks due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus.

PCAS initially suspended dog operations on Oct. 21, due to the highly contagious virus that causes respiratory distress in dogs. The virus was present in the county’s Land O’ Lakes shelter.

According to the county, normal operations are expected to resume by mid-November, or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

All PCAS dogs are going through ongoing testing and receiving supportive care. PCAS is in contact with recent adopters and rescues.

Pasco County said the virus is hard to contain in kennels and the virus is likely present in the community.

If your pet is showing symptoms, like sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose and coughing, contact your veterinarian immediately.

PCAS cat operations are not affected. Pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs also remain open.

If you find a lost pet during this time, go online for tips on how to find the owner.