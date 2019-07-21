Parents worry about where students will go after middle school building fire

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents don’t know where their kids will go to school after an important building at their school caught fire.

“I was completely shocked. I was like Oh my gash. It’s completely burnt,” says Ana Santos.

It happened overnight in Brandon, Florida, at McLane Middle School.

“I heard about the fire. It was all over social media, and I was like, oh…I wanted to come out and see if it was really true and sure enough,” Santos said.

Firefighters say Friday night around 11 a fire started on the roof of a building in the center of campus. Investigators believe the fire may have started after lightning hit the roof.

A Hillsborough County School District statement says water damage and a collapsed roof left the building that holds 8th-grade classes a complete loss.

Administrators are upset over the charred skeletal structure but remain positive.

Students are starting to hear the news.

“They were pretty sad actually. They were like, oh my god, what’s going to happen? Where am I going to go to? You know school starts in what? Less than a month. So what’s going to happen now,” asks Santos.