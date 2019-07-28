Olympics countdown: Meet the 5 Tampa Bay athletes hoping to compete in Tokyo

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – This week marks one year until the 2020 Olympic games, and Tampa Bay has a few local athletes who will be representing the United States in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics— which are slated to begin July 24 of next year — will consist of five more sports than the Olympic games in Rio, taking the total number to 33.

There will also be more than 11,000 athletes representing 206 countries, all vying for and 339 gold medals.

Of those athletes, three women and four men will be representing the Tampa Bay area.

Next year, Tianna Bartoletta, Bob and Mike Bryan, Melanie Margalis and Paige Railey will join the hundreds of Americans representing the United States.

Margalis— who specializes in the freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley events — grew up in Clearwater, graduating from Countryside High School in 2010.