Oh, baby! Tampa Bay area hospitals welcome first babies of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a very exciting night for families at multiple Tampa Bay area hospitals as they welcomed some of the first babies of the New Year.

Brandi Yardley was the first mother to give birth at Tampa General Hospital.

She welcomed her fifth child, a son named Logan. The little guy came into the world at 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Yardley said she and Logan are doing great and she’s feeling good.

“Just relief and just happy. I’m really over the moon happy and I’m just glad it’s over, that he’s here. He’s got a head full of hair,” she laughed.

Little Logan came quick.

Yardley said she arrived at the hospital at 9 p.m. and her son came into the world at 12:40 a.m.

“I heard the fireworks going on and it was like, the last thing on my mind. Like, ‘Happy New Year, hurry up!’ I was just trying to make it through, but I heard everything going on, it’s just, I was so focused,” she said.

She’s calling Logan her “grand finale,” as her family is now complete.

Staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital helped Yesenia Lugo welcome her second child into the world, a baby boy named Thiego.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital saw its first baby of 2020 delivered just one second after midnight.

Little A’Lani Rock was born to Geurtsie and D’Marus Rock.

The hospital said Geurtsie has been in labor for nearly eight hours on New Year’s Eve.

She delivered her eighth child just as the ball was dropping in Times Square.

“We really weren’t expecting a New Year’s baby, but just as the ball dropped, she was coming out,” said Geurtsie.

Source: Morton Plant Hospital

Morton Plant Hospital welcome their first baby of the new decade at 3:30 a.m. to parents Anna-Lace and J.M. Hurley.

Baby Andy weighs 9 lbs, 6 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.