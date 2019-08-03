Newlyweds married in Sarasota searching for stolen wedding photos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A newlywed Florida couple contacted 8 On Your Side after learning that their wedding photos were stolen.

“The fact that they are out there somewhere really motivates me to find them,” said Timothy Sieng.

Sieng and his wife Coleen married in Sarasota in June. They claim their wedding photographer had her camera equipment stolen just days after their ceremony.

“She went on a trip to San Francisco and decided to take some work with her to do some more editing, some last touchups before she sent them to us. It was there that someone broke into her car and stole all her equipment,” said Sieng.

The West Palm Beach couple has a handful of pictures from their wedding but estimates close to 800 photos are on a stolen memory card.

“I am really thankful for them but I’m just trying not to dwell on it too much because there is not much we can do,” said Coleen.

Sieng, like any good husband, is willing to go above and beyond for his wife. He has filed a police report, asked social media for their help and even called pawn shops in the San Fransisco area, hoping someone came across their precious memories.

“I just want to make them aware of the situation and to keep their eyes peeled as well because it may not have been taken to the pawn shop yet, but it could be a possibility down the road. I know it’s hard to do from the other side of the country, but you just never know,” said Sieng.

“We are praying for a miracle and I feel like that just gives us hope,” Coleen added.

The Siengs tell 8 On Your Side they are not interested in doing a re-shoot of their wedding photos.

If you happen to come across the Seing’s wedding photos, contact Timothy or Coleen directly.