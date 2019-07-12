New water sports park opening in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A new water sports park is opening in Auburndale this weekend.

The grand opening for Elite Cable Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 13. You will be able to explore the entire park as well as enjoy a variety of activities including a ribbon cutting ceremony, a face painting station, a bounce house and other activities.

Kellan Rudnicki, the director of operations for Aktion Parks, told us the park will also welcome a special guest on Saturday. The four-time world champion wakeboarder, Shaun Murray, will be taking his talents to the water.

The park is built on Lake Myrtle. It will attract water sports enthusiasts from across the area. The staff at the park will be prepared to handle athletes of various skill levels interested in wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing and other water sports.

“There is really no place like this anywhere in the world,” said Tracy Mattes, the executive director of the United States Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundation.

Mattes told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley the project consists of two phases. The first phase, which cost about $4 million, is responsible for the Elite Cable Park, Tantrums Lakeside Grill, and an aqua park.

“We are not a snack bar,” said the owner of the Tantrums Lakeside Grill, Duncan Owens. “We are a full restaurant where we serve bowls with rice and black beans, greens with grilled or blackened fish, oysters, shrimp, and chicken.”

The second phase, which is not completed yet, will also cost about $4 million. It will add a ski lake, a museum, and a hall of fame to the complex.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. The park is located at 330 Denton Avenue in Auburndale.