New water sports park now open in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A new water sports park is now open in Auburndale.

Elite Cable Park held its official grand opening on Saturday. A special guest was there to help with the opening: Four-time world champion wakeboarder Shaun Murray.

The park is built on Lake Myrtle. It will attract water sports enthusiasts from across the area. The staff at the park will be prepared to handle athletes of various skill levels interested in wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing and other water sports.

“There is really no place like this anywhere in the world,” said Tracy Mattes, the executive director of the United States Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundation.

Mattes told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley the project consists of two phases. The first phase, which cost about $4 million, is responsible for the Elite Cable Park, Tantrums Lakeside Grill, and an aqua park.

“We are not a snack bar,” said the owner of the Tantrums Lakeside Grill, Duncan Owens. “We are a full restaurant where we serve bowls with rice and black beans, greens with grilled or blackened fish, oysters, shrimp, and chicken.”

The second phase, which is not completed yet, will also cost about $4 million. It will add a ski lake, a museum, and a hall of fame to the complex.

The new park is located at 330 Denton Avenue in Auburndale.