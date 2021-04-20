New urban farm in downtown Tampa opens up to the public

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Meacham Urban Farm has recently opened up to the public in downtown Tampa’s Encore District.

The farm is a partnership between Tampa Housing Authority and three first-generation farmers, funded by part of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant.

“I’m hoping that people get first hand experience with eating fresh local food and really getting to embrace some of the aspects of where their food comes from,” first-generation Farmer Joe Dalessio said.

The 2.1 acre farm is organic and sustainable and provides vegetables, fruit, meat and eggs to the community.

The produce pesticides, herbicide and synthetic fertilizers. Farmers use compost and organic fertilizers.

The farm also accepts food stamps (EBT) and doubles their worth so that $25 worth of produce becomes $50.

Meacham Urban Farm is open on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.