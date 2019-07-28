New report estimates Florida population will grow to beyond 22 million people by 2022

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A new report is showing significant growth in Florida’s population, with more than 22 million people living in the state by 2022.

With data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Demographic Estimating Conference updated population forecasts through April 1, 2024 and showed steady growth during the multi-year period.

This year, Florida’s population is estimated at 21,200,796, however it’s grow to around 60,000 by April 1, 2024.

“Between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2024, population growth is expected to average 330,605 net new residents per year (906 per day), representing a compound growth rate of 1.53% over this six-year time horizon,” a summary of the report said.

In April, 8 On Your Side reported that Tampa had the ninth largest increase in population among metro areas across the country.

At the time of the population increase report, the Lakeland-Winter Haven area also saw significant growth with the nation’s fourth-largest growth rate, at 3.2 percent.

You can find the full report from the Demographic Estimating Conference here.