New mobile bar now serving the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s hard to believe an old horse trailer can become a rolling work of art – let alone a bar. But that is exactly what you’ll find at The Tipsy Trotter.

“We make anything imaginable,” said Krysten Strauser, the owner of Tipsy Trotter.

The mobile bar is one of the first to roll through the Tampa Bay area and has elevated several occasions, from fundraisers to weddings.

“The limit is endless on the amount of celebrations we can cater to,” said Strauser.

Stay tuned! 🎬🎥-We got a surprising phone call yesterday, and were invited to the @wfla News Channel 8 station today!!!… Posted by The Tipsy Trotter Mobile Bar Co. on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Strauser purchased the horse trailer in 2018 and after several months of renovations, she launched the mobile bar in February.

“My husband and I were planning our wedding and I wanted to get something different for our own wedding and during research, we couldn’t find anything, which sparked the fuel to me wanting to do something myself,” said Strauser.

The Tipsy Trotter’s unique interior includes wood paneling, rustic accents, two taps and a mix of mason jars and dainty glassware, proving that the best things come in small packages.

“A lot was put into this,” said Strauser.

The business owner also tells WFLA while the Tipsy Trotter has been booked consistently for months, they aren’t licensed to sell alcohol. They are, however, licensed to serve alcohol at private events.

“Our clients will provide the alcohol. We will give them a shopping list tailored to the quantity suggestions and quality suggestions. Otherwise, we provide everything you need from the ice to the handcrafted mixers for their signature drinks and all the mixers for the open bar.

Strauser, who was formerly in the catering and hospitality management field, prides herself on making sure the ingredients used in her cocktails are locally sourced.

“We like to bring a new spin and curate something amazing,” said Strauser.

To learn more about the Tipsy Trotter, head to their Facebook page.