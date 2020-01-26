New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- As the medical marijuana industry continues to grow, so does it presence in the Tampa Bay area.

On Friday, AltMed Florida’s MÜV medical marijuana dispensary opened in Lutz to a large crowd.

“There was a tremendous need for this Lutz area,” said AltMed Florida CEO John Tipton.

“I find that it relieves my anxiety, it helps reduce my pain, it’s natural,” said MÜV customer Angela Katsikas. “I live not even a mile from here, I love it.”

Kristina Risola, who run’s Florida Medical Cannabis Clinic in Land O’ Lakes,says she has high hopes for the open-concept dispensary.

“They have so many products that patients would not think of as cannabis. So, when we find a company like MÜV, it really breaks down a lot of barriers, so to have that local for our patients and for myself as a patient, it’s huge,” said Risola.

The opening of MÜV in Lutz makes Altflorida’s 14th dispensary in the state.

Tipton tells 8 On Your Side, his company is cultivating new ways patients can experience medical cannabis, through pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered dose inhalers, topicals, oral sprays, patent-pending encapsulation formulations in its Tinctures, 72-Hour Transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

“We have people with PTSD. We cater to the veterans. We have patients with sleep problems and a lot of chronic pain, so we try to offer a wide variety of products. From pure CBD products to one-to-one to pure THC products,” said Tipton.

And while MÜV is laying down roots in Lutz, the budding company plans to continue to meet their high demand and open two more locations this weekend, one in Sebastian and the other in Tallahassee.

MÜV’s cannabis is grown in a state-of-the-art indoor facility in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit their website https://altmedflorida.com/.