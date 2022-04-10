We’ve got one more cool night in store with temperatures falling into the upper 50s across the Bay Area. 40s can’t be ruled out in northern and eastern communities to start the day so take a jacket as you head to work. Monday afternoon will warm up quite nicely with highs in the mid 80s as humidity stays low.

Temperatures and humidity increase as the week progresses as highs by Wednesday are expected to rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Lows return to the mid and upper 60s although lows bottom out in the low 70s to finish out the work week.

Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday afternoon and Friday as a weak cold front stalls to our north. Lingering showers can be expected next weekend, but rain chances will remain very low. Temperatures Easter Sunday will rise into the upper 80s.