Most Tampa Bay hospitals get high ratings in federal report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area hospitals are finding out if they made the grade in a new federal report.

In its new “Hospital Compare” report, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid evaluated 4,586 hospitals across the country, including 218 in Florida. Ratings were based on seven metrics including readmission rates, patient experiences and timeliness of care, among other things.

Hospital rankings

Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Only two Tampa Bay area hospitals got the top rating of five stars: Sarasota Memorial Hospital and AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel. They were two of just ten in the state to receive that rating.

Other Florida hospitals that received five stars are:

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Hospital in Port St. Joe
  • Baptist Medical Center – Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center – Nassau
  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital in Tavernier
  • Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville
  • Viera Hospital in Melbourne

Only about 5 percent of the hospitals evaluated received five stars. The majority received either three or four stars. That’s what most Tampa Bay hospitals received as well.

At least three bay area hospitals received one star including Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Winter Haven Hospital and Bayfront Health Brooksville.

Find find the full list of all 4,586 hospital ratings here.

