Monday will start out warm and dry with temps near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms arrive late morning into the afternoon and eventually moves east late in the day. Highs will rise to the mid 90s with feels like temps around 105.

The fourth of July will stay hot with coastal showers and storms gradually moving inland. Highs will remain in the mid 90s for the holiday.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will feature mainly pm showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s before morning and afternoon showers arrive Friday.

There won’t be as many showers and storms next weekend and they will move inland as the day goes on with more sunshine along the coast. With a westerly wind, lows will be around 80 degrees with highs in the low 90s.