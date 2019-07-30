Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

More than 76,000 pounds of catfish shipped to Florida and Georgia have been recalled

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

catfish roasted in batter on a wooden table

TAMPA (WFLA) – Over 76,000 pounds of catfish were recalled after it failed to be re-inspected and because the fish were imported from countries ineligible to export catfish to the United States.

The recall was initiated by Premium Foods USA, Inc. after the catfish were shipped to several states including Florida and Georgia.

The fish were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar between March 26, 2018 and March 8, 2019, according to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss