TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More information was released on Peak Surf Park, which is yet to have a location announced in the Tampa Bay area.

According to a press release, Peak Surf Park recently toured 70 possible sites, landing on three finalists.

[We] refined our vision for the park by developing a full site plan and renderings,” the release said.

Previously, the park was announced to be the first and only surf park in Hillsborough or Pinellas.

The latest technology was tested in Australia.

According to the release, the site announcement will happen in the first quarter of 2023.

“Surf Lakes will break ground on the first two parks in the U.S.,” the release said. “Peak will secure relationships with our development and operations management partners for the park.”

The park’s founder, Tony Miller, previously told News Channel 8 the park will be “very affordable” for guests to enter and spend the day at the park’s beaches, restaurants and more. The cost of surfing will be hourly and competitive with similar wave parks.

Miller said he wants Peak Surf Park to be accessible for families and the entire community. The park will offer programming specifically for underserved markets, including “a holistic program of surfing, action sports, conservation education and internships for low income groups, at risk youth, people with disabilities, veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD [and more.]”

Renderings of the parks were released in July, and the park was slated to open in 2025.

Updates on development and construction as they become available will be shared in Peak Surf Park’s quarterly newsletter. Those interested can sign up to receive updates.