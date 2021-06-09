Missing endangered man reported out of Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old man last seen Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office received a report Wednesday that James Taylor had gone missing after being seen wandering around Homosassa on foot around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, slippers, and no shirt.

Taylor is described as standing around five feet seven inches tall and having gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.