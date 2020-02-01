Missing children statistics trend down as search for baby Andrew intensifies

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County deputies found his father dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after the child was taken from the scene of a triple homicide.

Florida currently has eight active Amber Alerts, ranging from being decades old to 9-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary reports the number of total opened missing children cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. Last year, the agency handled 2,206 cases.

Source: FDLE

Many of those missing children cases were solved using Amber Alerts.

Since its launch in 1997, Amber (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alerts have assisted in the safe recovery of 967 children.

Below are Florida’s current Amber Alerts.


Andrew Caballeiro 		MISSING SINCE: 1/28/2020
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami,FL

Unidentified Female 		MISSING SINCE: 5/15/2018
RACE: Black
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Titusville, FL

Diana Alvarez
MISSING SINCE: 5/29/2016
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Fort Myers, FL

HaLeigh Cummings 		MISSING SINCE: 2/10/2009
RACE: White
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Satsuma, FL

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes 		MISSING SINCE: 12/1/2006
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Estero, FL

Trenton Duckett 		MISSING SINCE: 8/27/2006
RACE: Asian
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Leesburg, FL

Jarkeius Adside 		MISSING SINCE: 10/18/2001
RACE: Black
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami, FL

Zachary Bernhardt		MISSING SINCE: 9/11/2000
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Clearwater, FL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers linger through midday, clearer and colder tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers linger through midday, clearer and colder tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss