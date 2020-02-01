Missing children statistics trend down as search for baby Andrew intensifies

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County deputies found his father dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after the child was taken from the scene of a triple homicide.

Florida currently has eight active Amber Alerts, ranging from being decades old to 9-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary reports the number of total opened missing children cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. Last year, the agency handled 2,206 cases.

Many of those missing children cases were solved using Amber Alerts.

Since its launch in 1997, Amber (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alerts have assisted in the safe recovery of 967 children.

Below are Florida’s current Amber Alerts.