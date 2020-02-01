Missing children statistics trend down as search for baby Andrew intensifies

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County deputies found his father dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after the child was taken from the scene of a triple homicide.
Florida currently has eight active Amber Alerts, ranging from being decades old to 9-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.
FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary reports the number of total opened missing children cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. Last year, the agency handled 2,206 cases.
Many of those missing children cases were solved using Amber Alerts.
Since its launch in 1997, Amber (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alerts have assisted in the safe recovery of 967 children.
Below are Florida’s current Amber Alerts.
Andrew Caballeiro
|MISSING SINCE: 1/28/2020
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami,FL
Unidentified Female
|MISSING SINCE: 5/15/2018
RACE: Black
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Titusville, FL
Diana Alvarez
|MISSING SINCE: 5/29/2016
RACE: White-Hispanic
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Fort Myers, FL
HaLeigh Cummings
|MISSING SINCE: 2/10/2009
RACE: White
SEX: Female
MISSING FROM: Satsuma, FL
Bryan Dossantos-Gomes
|MISSING SINCE: 12/1/2006
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Estero, FL
Trenton Duckett
|MISSING SINCE: 8/27/2006
RACE: Asian
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Leesburg, FL
Jarkeius Adside
|MISSING SINCE: 10/18/2001
RACE: Black
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Miami, FL
Zachary Bernhardt
|MISSING SINCE: 9/11/2000
RACE: White
SEX: Male
MISSING FROM: Clearwater, FL