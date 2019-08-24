Midtown Tampa starting to take shape on Dale Mabry

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a lot of dirt, debris and commotion happening off of Interstate 275 and Dale Mabry Highway as construction is underway for the much anticipated Midtown Tampa.

But before new structures go up, the last remaining building on the new development’s 22 acres of land, must come down. Demolition began on the former Men’s Wearhouse building Wednesday morning.

“Ultimately this will be the home of a 160,000 square foot office building. Our first office building in Midtown Tampa,” said Nick Haines, CEO of The Bromley Companies and developer of Midtown Tampa.

Midtown Tampa will also include three other office buildings, as well as apartments, a hotel and retail space.

“We are going to have four office buildings totaling 750,000 square feet, 200,000 feet of retail anchored by a Whole Foods, two hotels with 230 rooms and over 400 apartments. The development is being built all at the same time, so the residential, the office and the retail and hotel are all going up in a single phase, which is an exciting time, an exciting construction site.” said Haines.

Haines tells 8 On Your Side, the $500 million site is the first mixed-use project of its kind in the Tampa Bay Area and it is aimed at connecting Westshore to the downtown area.

“It’s a huge investment but we are so excited about Tampa’s future. I think it’s one of the first developments in Tampa that’s going to bring together in a cohesive way where you don’t need a car to access it or enjoy it,” said Haines.

Midtown Tampa is set to be completed by early 2021, just in time for the Super Bowl. For more information about Midtown Tampa, click here.