Metropolitan Ministries in urgent need of donations ahead of holiday season

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries is in urgent need of donations as they head into the holiday season.

The organization was looking at serving more families this year due to the pandemic. Originally, they thought it would be around 40,000 families, but now they expect that number to reach around 50,000.

Right now, Metropolitan Ministries’ big Holiday Tent is up and operating in Tampa and in Pasco County. This is where people can drop donations off and where those who need help can pick up their items.

Metropolitan Ministries will distribute items to those who are in need this holiday season with the help from several different community partners.

For anyone in need of holiday assistance this year, Metropolitan Ministries has moved the registration process to an online format.

Currently, the organization is in need of everything from food to toys for kids this Christmas. However the items that are most needed right now are canned yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and boxed mashed potatoes.

The organization is also seeing a decline in toy and food drives for the Holiday season, in part due to the pandemic. So Metropolitan Ministries is asking everyone in the Tampa Bay community, to help give hope to those in need.

“We really need everyone’s help, if you can just help one family this year that will make a difference,” Tim Marks, President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries.

Right now there are two Holiday Tents in the Bay Area where you can drop off donations.

Tampa Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent

2609 N Rome Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Metropolitan Ministries Pasco

3214 US Highway 19 North

Holiday, FL 34691

Hours of operation: Mon – Sat 8:30 am – 5 pm Sun 11 am – 5 pm

For a list of items needed and other drop off locations, click here.