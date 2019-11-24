Meals On Wheels officially rolls out in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Made fresh each day, packed with care and kept warm, Meals On Wheels has officially rolled out in St. Petersburg. 

“This community that we are in with our services is one of the five poorest health outcomes in the area. High poverty and low services, a lot of hunger,” said Daystar Life Center Executive Director Jane Trocheck Walker. “This is a food desert, people don’t have access and transportation.” 

The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger partnered with the center and Meals On Wheels of Tampa to bring the free meal delivery service to the St. Pete area. 

Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg serves seniors and anyone who is home-bound with a hot meal delivered to their home by a volunteer every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“This may be the only interaction they get all day. The volunteer visit, it’s more than a meal. You are checking in on them. You are creating friendships. It’s been really great,” said Chloe Kidd, the Project Coordinator  for Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger.  

Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg is currently looking for donations. A donation of $25 will provide a week’s worth of meals to those in need. 

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please click here. If you are interested in applying to benefit from the program, please call Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger at (813) 344-5837 or submit an application online here. If eligible, meal delivery service can begin immediately. 

