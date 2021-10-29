MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Halloween weekend looks chilling

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): The major front has passed but we are still dealing with one more round of scattered showers and weak thunderstorm activity due to a lingering trough elongated off an area of low pressure still impacting the Southeast. Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will be common throughout the evening and will continue into Saturday mid to late morning. Heavy rain at times will be possible along with wet slick road conditions and pooling on major highways and surface streets so please be cautious while commuting throughout the next 12 to 24 hours.

By Saturday mid to late afternoon, the trough will have transitioned to the south and east and we will continue on with a north westerly wind flow that brings in high pressure and dry air. This means clear and cooler conditions out of the north and west will be common for us throughout much of the weekend and expanding into the beginning of next week.

Evening Low’s tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with daytime highs expected for Saturday in the mid 70s. In regards to our Halloween Sunday, morning Low’s should drop to the mid and upper 50s with daytime highs in the lower 70s making the Tampa Bay area feel much more like fall. Will keep a dryer trend through next week But daytime highs will continue to increase slowly back into the lower 80s.

By the time we reach into our next weekend, a new frontal boundary system will deepen out of the southeast which will aid in an opportunity for scattered showers an isolated thunderstorms. With the type of front being a cold front, behind the front will be cooler air aiding in a drop in temperatures back into the mid and low 70s for daytime highs.



In regards to the tropics, we are still continuing to monitor an area of low pressure well to the north and off the coast of New England that is still expected to move into the northern central Atlantic. With this particular system, no direct impact to the sunshine State is expected. For now, this seems to be the only active weather feature in regards to tropical formation at this time.