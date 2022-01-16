MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler, drier, and less breezy Monday

Isolated showers will linger from Sunday evening all the way through Monday morning. It will remain breezy and turn much colder with lows in the mid 50s.

More sunshine can be expected Monday afternoon, but high temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s. It will stay breezy through Monday evening before wind subsides a bit.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest for the Bay Area with lows dropping into the 40s. Some areas will experience lows in the 30s. It slowly warms up by the middle of the week with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

The next front will bring rain Friday and cool things down a bit next weekend.