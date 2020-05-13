Breaking News
Mattel to donate dolls to kids of first responders

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Toy company Mattel is expressing its gratitude to first responders with a new initiative.

Mattel has launched the #ThankYouHeroes program.

For every eligible career Barbie doll or play set, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her rolls as a career professional in various fields.

The program applies to purchases made online and participating retailers from May 14 through May 17.

It’s part of Mattel’s “Play It Forward” platform, focused on giving back to communities in times of need.

