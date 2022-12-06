TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are in the process of battling a massive fire at a scrap yard in Hialeah, Florida Tuesday afternoon.

Aerial video from NBC affiliate WTVJ shows the blaze at Rastro Coco Auto Parts, along East 10th Court in Hialeah.

At least three fire trucks are working to put water on the flames.

It’s currently unknown when or how the fire erupted.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.