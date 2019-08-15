Live Now
Man steals left-handed fishing reel after accidentally buying right-handed one, Pasco deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man stuffed a left-handed fishing reel in his pocket and left a fishing store without paying Wednesday because he accidentally bought a right-handed one earlier, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Justin Kinnison, 43, Wednesday evening after they said he admitted to stealing the fishing reel, reportedly valued around $146, from Armed Anglers fishing store.

The sheriff’s office said a store employee reported the crime to police after noticing a rod was missing a reel and then catching Kinnison in the act on the store surveillance video.

Kinnison admitted to police he took the reel, telling them he accidentally purchased a right-handed rod and reel when he wanted a left-handed one.

The sheriff’s office said he returned the reel and was cooperative with police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

