Man steals left-handed fishing reel after accidentally buying right-handed one, Pasco deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man stuffed a left-handed fishing reel in his pocket and left a fishing store without paying Wednesday because he accidentally bought a right-handed one earlier, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Justin Kinnison, 43, Wednesday evening after they said he admitted to stealing the fishing reel, reportedly valued around $146, from Armed Anglers fishing store.

The sheriff’s office said a store employee reported the crime to police after noticing a rod was missing a reel and then catching Kinnison in the act on the store surveillance video.

Kinnison admitted to police he took the reel, telling them he accidentally purchased a right-handed rod and reel when he wanted a left-handed one.

The sheriff’s office said he returned the reel and was cooperative with police.

