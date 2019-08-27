Man sought after armed bank robbery in Valrico

VALRICO (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said committed an armed robbery at the Suncoast Credit Union in Valrico Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the man, between 25 and 32 years of age, entered the bank on S. Miller Road around 2:30 p.m. and approached the teller, showing her his handgun.

The man then reportedly passed her a note demanding money. After receiving the money, he fled the area in a 2010 Nissan Maxima, a vehicle reportedly stolen from St. Petersburg.

The car has since been recovered but deputies are still searching for the man.

If you have any information that could help deputies find him, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.