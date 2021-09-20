Mailman killed in Bradenton after SUV runs stop sign, hits USPS truck

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A mailman in Bradenton has died after a driver hit his delivery truck Monday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police said at around 12:13 p.m., officers learned of a crash on 7th Avenue West involving a United States Postal Service and an SUV. The driver of the SUV, 79-year-old Phillip B. Simpson of Bradenton, allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the side of the USPS truck, BPD said.

According to police, the mail truck flipped on its side. Its driver, 41-year-old Michael Silvestri of Bradenton, died at the scene.

Police gave Simpson a citation for failing to stop for a stop sign. The release said he now has a mandatory appearance in court.

Investigators said they are still waiting on toxicology result, but they do not believe drugs or alcohol caused the wreck.

Those with information on the case are asked to call Officer Jacob Bjurholm at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.