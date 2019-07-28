Macy’s pulls plates from stores after complaints they can lead to eating disorders

(WCMH) — Macy’s says it is pulling a line of plates after complaints they can lead to eating disorders.

Science podcast host Alie Ward tweeted a photo of the plates, saying “How can I get these plates from Macy’s banned in all 50 states.”

The plates, made by a company called Pourtions, features circles showing different portion sizes, each labeled with phrases like ‘mom jeans,’ ‘favorite jeans,’ and ‘skinny jeans.’

Macy’s replied to Ward and said they ‘missed the mark on this product.’ The company agreed to pull the plates from all STORY at Macy’s locations.

Pourtions describes its products as a ‘humorous and healthy way to watch what you eat and drink.’

Walk down any street today and one thing becomes immediately clear: we have really let ourselves go. Waistlines are exploding like the national debt. Arteries are jammed like Grand Central Station at rush hour. And there are plenty of helpings of blame to go around — fast food, slow metabolism, excessive elbow-bending. So, pull up a chair and meet POURTIONS™ —unique cocktail, dinner and partyware. Every day of the week, our collections will provide a hip, humorous, and healthy reminder to watch how much you eat and drink. Whether feeding a family of four, or concocting an “in” drink for your friends, POURTIONS will keep you smiling—and keep you from overindulging. Pourtions

Pourtions also sells wine and cocktail glasses with lines marked for appropriate servings.

Reaction to the controversy is mixed.

“These labeled plates are AWFUL and I am glad Macy’s has agreed to remove them. This fuels eating disorders,” said Susan Feldkamp.

“How can we get mindless idiots like you banned? Mom jeans, right?” said talk radio host Neal Boortz.

“I can understand you not liking them. But why do you get to decide that 300 million other people don’t get that choice?” said another Twitter user.

“It amazes me that a handful of designers thought of this, collectively said “that looks good” and released it into the world,” said Patrick Kelly.