TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Growing up, Lunchables were the thing to pack for school lunches. We all know the classic snack-packs filled with pieces of crackers and ham, small DIY pizzas, and of course, the nacho cheese and salsa pack.

Soon, Lunchables won’t just be available in grocery store refrigerators nationwide, but in school cafeterias where students can buy them directly. They can even receive them through a free lunch program, Kraft Heinz announced on Tuesday.

Kraft Heinz spokesperson Jenna Thornton told NBC News that starting this year, school administrators will be able to purchase two different Lunchables offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Lunchables being offered to schools will reportedly be the Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacker and Extra Cheesy Pizza.

If you’re not familiar with Lunchables, the offered snack packs include slices of turkey and cheddar cheese with crackers, and the pizza option will include crusts, pizza sauce and a Kraft cheese blend.

Thornton told NBC News that the two Lunchables now meet the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) guidelines and even “have a specialized recipe that incorporates more protein and whole grains,” “reduced fat and sodium, and an increased serving size.”

“Not only does Lunchables keep kids powered throughout the day but it powers kids’ creativity and fun during mealtime,” Thornton told NBC News.

To make the school lunches NSLP acceptable, the turkey and cheddar option comes in a 3.5-ounce container and includes 2-ounce equivalents of meat/meat alternative and 1-ounce equivalent of grain, and “meets whole grain rich cafeteria.”

According to Kraft Heinz, the pizza option comes in a 5.05-ounce container, includes 2-ounce equivalents of meat/meat alternative, 2-ounce equivalents of grain, 1/8 cup of red/orange vegetables, and also “meets whole grain rich cafeteria.”