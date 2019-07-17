Low-flying helicopters patroling TECO power lines starting today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you see low-flying helicopters hovering around the Tampa Bay area this week – don’t panic!

Tampa Electric says helicopters will be flying around to patrol transmission lines in the area. The helicopters will begin surveying high-voltage power lines Wednesday at 8 a.m. The survey is expected to last about a week during daylight hours. It should be wrapped up by July 23, TECO officials say.

Helicopters will fly between 30 and 300 feet above the lines and poles. Workers will be inspecting equipment using infrared technology or traditional cameras.

A company spokesperson says the inspections will take place along TECO’s urban and rural rights of way. If inspections take place within the view of roads and neighborhoods, law enforcement officials will be notified.

TECO’s entire 1,300-mile system of high-voltage transmission lines will be surveyed. A spokesperson says it’s part of the company’s ongoing inspection of transmission equipment.