LIST: Check to see if your Tampa Bay school got an A

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Annual school grades were released Thursday morning from the Florida Department of Education with major improvements around the state.

Based on up to 11 components such as student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate.

“Education is the means by which we free children from the shackles of ignorance,” Florida’s commissioner of education, Richard Corcoran said in a press release. “A community has a right to have key insights into its schools and school grades. Meeting that goal is essential for any community to truly provide future generations the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

According to Hillsborough County School Board spokesperson Tanja Arja, the number of “A” and “B” graded schools operated by Hillsborough County Public Schools has climbed to 99.

Schools graded “A” and “B” now make up 46% off all district-operated schools in Hillsborough, a 3 percentage point increase from 2018.

“We are honing in on the schools that are most in need,” Superintendent Jeff Eakins said in a statement. “I am proud of the work that has been done over the past year. I see strong progress and know that it’s all due to our school leaders, our teachers and our students. We will remain focused on those schools that have the greatest challenges.”

In Pinellas County, 89 percent of our schools maintaining or improving their school grade. Pinellas County remains a B district for the fifth consecutive year..

According to the report, the number of “A” schools in Florida continues to rise with 1,172 schools earning an “A” in 2018-19 compared to 1,043 in 2017-18. The percentage of schools earning an “A” increased to 36 percent, up from 31 percent in 2017-18.

More than half of Florida’s charter schools received an “A” in 2018-19.

Only 32 percent of traditional public schools received an “A” this year.

The report also shows that 61 percent of traditional public schools received “A” or “B” this year.

“It is a great day for education in Florida and today’s announcement shows we are on a successful trajectory,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “The ultimate gift we can give future generations is the ability to achieve their life’s ambitions. I appreciate our state’s hard-working educators who made it possible and applaud our students on a job well done.”

Of the schools given an “F” during 2017-2018 school year, 81 percent improved their letter grade for this year’s report.

The amount of “D” or “F” schools has declined 70 percent since 2015, and the number of “F” schools has declined 93 percent since 2015.

To see the complete list, click here.