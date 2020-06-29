LIVE NOW /
Lightning join forces with other teams, government officials for #WearYourMaskFL PSA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, Buccaneers, Rays and USF Bulls have teamed with government officials to encourage fans to wear a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The public service announcement campaign, called #WearYourMaskFL, features imagery of athletes and other sports personalities wearing masks.

Florida has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. As of Monday’s update from the Florida Department of Health, the state total for positive test results is 146,341.

A total of 3,447 Florida residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are at 14,354.

