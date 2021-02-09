Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 after battle with Alzheimer’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA) — Legendary NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday following a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Schottenheimer, who was 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Schottenheimer, who coached the Browns, Chiefs, Washington, and Chargers, boasted a winning record during his head coaching career (205-139-1). He was named NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2004 and ended his career in 2006 following a 14-2 season with the Chargers.

Schottenheimer once went 14 seasons during the course of his coaching career without posting a losing record. He is one of just eight coaches with 200 NFL wins.

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, and his children Kristen and Brian.