Lakeland church pays $1.6 million in community medical debt

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Access Church lead pastor Jason Burns is still brimming with excitement after his monumental announcement to his congregation this past Sunday.

“We paid $1.62 million in medical debt,” said Burns.

The Lakeland house of worship was able to raise enough money to pay over 1.6 million dollars of medical debt in the community.

“We partnered with an organization and what we were able to do was give. They combined that debt in massive bulk amounts so though the generosity of our church, we were able to pay $1.62 million dollars in debt for people we don’t even know in our community. We found out there was over 3 million dollars in deeply deferred medical debt that was owned by people who lived less than the federal poverty line,” said Burns.

Burns tells 8 On Your Side, his Sunday sermon, that has now been viewed thousands of times, was inspired by his own experience.

“Six months into my marriage my wife was diagnosed with cancer and the medical bills that come in from that can be completely crushing to people,” said Burns.

Ultimately, the church was able to eliminate a financial burden for 1,315 people.

“The goal is to provide financial relief to families in our community to help give them a fresh start. Just love everyone where they are at. For some people a practical generous act might be the thing that they need to feel the love of God in a practical way,” said Burns.

For more information about Access Church, visit their website here.