Lake Placid 7-year-old gets wish granted of ‘Kid Cave’ to host sibling sleepover

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA)- A seven-year-old from Lake Placid, who struggles with cardiac issues, received his ultimate dream, a treehouse.

Janan Campbell asked Make-A-Wish Southern Florida for the “kid cave,” that came equipped a with rock wall, rope bridge and a zip line.

Make-A-Wish unveiled the treehouse to the critically-ill child and his family on Tuesday.

“He was not expected to live until this point,” said Keith Campbell, Janan’s father. “He (Janan) said treehouse and my vision of a treehouse was not this. It has been incredible. I don’t have words. It has been amazing.”

Janan, who has 8 siblings, all with special needs, said he wanted the treehouse so they all could sleep in it together.

“Make-A-Wish didn’t just do the treehouse but they put up the fence for us. That allows all of our kids to come out and enjoy life. To live, play and run. Someone doesn’t always have to be with them or right over top of them. They just get to be like other kids,” said Janan’s mother, Dawn Campbell.

According to Make-A-Wish, the average cost of a wish in southeast Florida is $5,000.

“The wishes we grant aren’t just nice, they’re necessary. Research shows the anticipation of a wish and the memories made during them can have a positive and significant impact on the health and well-being of the children, families, and extended networks we reach,” said Norman Wedderburn, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Contrary to common misconception, a child does not have to be terminally ill to be wish-eligible.