Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus continues to become a growing concern for many, especially parents who wonder what the virus could mean for their children. 

Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric and infectious diseases physician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital spoke to News Channel 8 to address several common fears.  

How do you prevent the coronavirus? 

Dr. Dumois says the coronavirus is mainly being spread by touching objects that are already contaminated by the virus or if someone infected coughs in your face. 

“Be aware of the habits of touching your face. People touch their face multiple times an hour. If you are aware of that and clean your hands before touching your face, you won’t get coronavirus or a bunch of other respiratory viruses like the flu.”

How do you test for the coronavirus? 

If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, Dr. Dumois recommends going to see your physician immediately.  

“Your physician has to contact the health department who then arranges for the testing to get done but that is the only way. Similarly, if you show up to the hospital because you are sick and need to get tested, the hospital will make arrangements with the health department.” 

Is the flu more common than the coronavirus?  

Dr. Dumois, says the flu is far more common than the coronavirus and has a higher mortality rate.  

“The current coronavirus death rates are higher than what are reported for the flu. They are reporting about 1 percent to 2 percent of people with the coronavirus dying. Whereas the flu death rates are one or two per thousand. So it sounds like the coronavirus is 10 times more fatal than the flu but the problem with those numbers is that the coronavirus numbers are not including the people who have no symptoms or people who just have a few sniffles or who are not very sick because they are not getting tested. What we will eventually find is that the coronavirus death rates will drop once we get better data.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss