Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter pose in face masks to spread awareness

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Carter Center via CNN Newsource)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are urging people to wear a mask as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.

The couple’s Atlanta-based charity, “The Carter Center,” posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the two wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo.

The photo is captioned “please wear a mask and save lives.”

Cases have recently raged across the south, and Georgia added a record 4,400 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state’s Department of Public Health on Friday.

