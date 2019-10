TAMPA (WFLA) – Jane Castor’s number one fan made a stop by her office last week as part of a Halloween parade.

Two-year-old Nora Jane dressed up as Mayor Castor for her pre-school’s storybook parade on Friday. The class theme of the parade was Community Heroes.

Nora even got to take pictures with the mayor and her rescue dog Desi.

Although she is a few years away from running, Mayor Castor thinks Nora would make a great mayor.