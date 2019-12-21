‘It’s a bad scene in general’: New photos show bus kids were left on overnight in Gulfport

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is learning new details about the mother accused of leaving three children on a school bus overnight.

“It’s a bad scene in general. You have a parent who bought three kids to a beachfront area and decided to leave them in a bus with horrific conditions,” said Sgt. Thomas Woodman with the Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport police say they found Andrea Boyd’s three children – ages 3, 6 and 9 – unattended inside a mini school bus parked in the Gulfport municipal beach parking lot overnight.

8 On Your Side has also obtained new photos from inside of the bus.

“There was perishable food left out in the area. No refrigeration, that I am aware of. There was a makeshift toilet from a 5-gallon bucket and a propane tank to, I guess, prepare food at times,” said Woodman.













Gulfport marine patrol searched the area and found Boyd on-board a boat owned by a 46-year-old man.

Police said she had been smoking marijuana and said she intended to spend the night on the boat. Boyd told police she had recently met the owner of the boat at a convenience store.

“He claimed to not have knowledge that there was no one there with the kids,” Woodham said. “He explained to us that she informed him that the kids were being watched by a friend of hers.”

Boyd was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children.