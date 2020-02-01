Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of Busch Garden’s roller coaster Iron Gwazi on Thursday.

Upon its completion, Iron Gwazi will be North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.

Iron Gwazi will plunge riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop.

The coaster will reach a top speed of 76 mph.

According to engineer Andrew Schaffer, the attraction will feature 12 airtime moments and three inversions.

8 On Your Side digital reporter Daisy Ruth asked Schaffer how the roller coaster will stack up against one of the park’s other impressive rides with a steep drop… SheiKra.

“So we’re a little bit taller than SheiKra. It’s going to be a lot faster than SheiKra. The actual track length is very similar to SheiKra though, but the experience on this attraction is very much different,” Schaffer explained.

“So there’s a lot more airtime moments, faster speed, a 91-degree drop instead of 90.”

He explained Iron Gwazi is very different than other attractions at the park, and even in the world.

“I mean it’s very different because this is a custom ride. We had to utilize the footprint that was already here from the original attraction and kind of piece it all together so it all made sense,” Schaffer said.

That means the original Gwazi is still part of the coming attraction.

“We had to put in a little bit of new foundations for the new support structure for the Florida Building Code and stuff like that. We were able to utilize all the existing foundations plus some and some of the structure that was there originally,” Schaffer explained.

Iron Gwazi will open in 2020. The official date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers linger through midday, clearer and colder tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers linger through midday, clearer and colder tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss