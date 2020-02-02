INTERACTIVE: Best Florida craft breweries to visit on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and before the big game starts this evening, 8 On Your Side is finding out where the most popular breweries are across the state.

The brewing industry brought in more than $27.6 billion in 2018 from the more than 2,200 breweries across the country, according to the Brewers Association.

Consumer website, House Method, sifted through data on every craft brewery in the U.S., ranking their popularity based on four factors: Number of Facebook followers, number of Instagram followers, Yelp score, and number of Yelp reviews.

The company broke down the country’s 150 most popular breweries, along with the top five breweries in Florida.

Tampa’s own Cigar City Brewing, located on Spruce Street, was named, not only the most popular among the 80 breweries in Tampa Bay, but also the best of the nearly 200 breweries in the Sunshine State.

Although it was the only Tampa-born brewery on the list of Florida’s top five, the brewery also landed at No. 18 among the 150 most popular breweries in the United States.

Take a look at the map to see where Florida’s top five breweries are located.

Most popular breweries in Florida

Tampa Bay claims more than 80 of approximately 200 breweries in the Sunshine State.

But it isn’t just the patrons of breweries consuming beer this Super Bowl Sunday.

Americans will guzzle more than 325.5 million gallons of beer on Super Bowl Sunday— which is enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized pools.

If you plan on having a few alcoholic drinks during the big game, AAA is once again offering its Tow to Go service between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

To get the free service— which will drive passengers and their vehicles to a safe location within 10 miles— save the number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to your phone.

