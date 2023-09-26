Tampa (BLOOM) – Do you love art and unique experiences? Today, we’re diving into a world where imagination meets technology at Fairgrounds St. Pete. I had heard the buzz about this immersive experience and finally decided to check it out for myself. Buckle up because this was no ordinary day out!

The Concept: What Makes Fairgrounds St. Pete Unique

So, what’s the big deal with Fairgrounds St. Pete? Picture this: a playground for your imagination, blending art installations with cutting-edge technology. You’re not just a spectator here; you’re part of the art. The whole place is designed to make you go “Whoa, what just happened?” in the best way possible.

Fairgrounds St Petersburg PHOTO BY/ Bob Croslin

First Impressions

Walking into Fairgrounds St. Pete felt like stepping into a different dimension. I was greeted by an explosion of colors, shapes, and sounds. It’s like the place was saying, “Hey, forget the mundane; let’s have some fun!”

The Exhibits: A Journey Through Creativity

Alright, let’s talk exhibits. It’s a kaleidoscope of creativity in here. From larger-than-life sculptures to interactive light displays, every corner had something eye-popping. I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say one exhibit made me feel like I was inside a living painting.

Interactive Elements

Interaction is the name of the game here, folks. Many exhibits were interactive, encouraging visitors to touch, explore, and even manipulate the art. Let me tell you, pressing a button and seeing a wall light up in sync with your movements? Mind. Blown.

Events and Programs

While I was there, I saw signs for upcoming workshops and interactive art classes. And get this, they even host themed nights! Imagine exploring this wonderland under the glow of a disco ball. Yep, it’s on my calendar.

Practical Information for Visitors

Now for some logistics. Fairgrounds St. Pete is open most days, but it’s best to check their website for specific hours and any special events. Ticket prices vary, but hey, can you really put a price on an experience like this?

Sidebar: Tips for First-Timers

Go during off-peak hours for a more intimate experience.

Allocate around 2 hours; you’ll want time to explore.

Food and Beverage Options

Hungry? There’s no on-site dining. However, downtown St. Pete has a ton of cafes and restaurants, so you won’t go hungry.

Fairgrounds St. Pete was like stepping into a world of pure imagination. I didn’t want to leave. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a tech geek, or just someone looking for a cool way to spend a Saturday, this place has got something for you. Don’t walk—run to Fairgrounds St. Pete and let your imagination soar.

Meet the Visionary: Liz Dimmitt, the CEO of Fairgrounds St. Pete

Before we wrap things up, let’s take a moment to talk about the brains behind this brilliant operation—Liz Dimmitt.

Who is Liz Dimmitt?

Liz is no ordinary CEO; she’s a woman of many talents. Holding a BA in Finance from Georgetown University and a MA in Visual Arts Administration from NYU, she’s got both the creative and business chops. But get this, she’s also a 4th generation car dealer. As the Managing Partner of Dimmitt Chevrolet in Clearwater, Liz guides the Executive Team and keeps the family legacy strong in its impressive 99th year of business.

From NYC to Tampa Bay

Before venturing into the magical world of Fairgrounds St. Pete, Liz honed her art game at some incredible places. She was the Director of Lehmann Maupin, a mega-influential contemporary art gallery with spots in New York City and Hong Kong. Oh, and she also founded and led Gawker Artists, the corporate art program for Gawker Media. Yep, she’s a mover and shaker in both NYC’s and Tampa Bay’s cultural scenes.

A Creative Destination with a Story

Under Liz’s vision, Fairgrounds St. Pete has become an immersive art and technology haven, spotlighting over 70 artists. The place isn’t just a museum; it’s a storytelling paradise that infuses Florida’s unique narratives into its art and tech masterpieces. With Liz at the helm, the venue invites everyone—young and old, art novices and aficionados—to plunge into a realm where playful art and cutting-edge technology coexist in perfect harmony.

So, the next time you’re marveling at the mind-bending installations or hunting for hidden Easter eggs at Fairgrounds St. Pete, take a moment to appreciate the mastermind who made it all possible. Liz Dimmitt isn’t just creating a space; she’s creating an experience that beckons us all to tap into our inner explorers.

Now that you know the visionary behind Fairgrounds St. Pete, your visit will be that much more enriching. Isn’t it awesome to see how passion and creativity can bring such extraordinary places to life?

Until our next adventure, keep exploring and stay curious!