In Mexico Beach, people remember the storm they’d rather forget a year later

Concrete stilts were split in half as Hurricane Michael roared ashore on Oct. 10, 2018. Debris remains a year later.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – As the sun came up over this tiny town on the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, exactly a year since Hurricane Michael battered the area, the lingering scars came to light.

A lot has changed in a year.

And a lot hasn’t.

“Ups and downs. One day’s a high, things are looking good. And then, the next day, something else happens with the building or it’s just roadblock after roadblock, so highs and lows,” said Dorothy Tipton, a resident.

Tipton and her husband have been through many setbacks over the past year. But, this week brought a lot of joy.

“The day before yesterday, finally got power to the house. 11 months, 28 days after the storm,” she said.

It’s confirmation that getting back to normal in Mexico Beach has been anything but normal.

Construction is in full-swing all over the town, with dozens of new buildings popping up. Mayor Al Cathey told 8 On Your Side around 40 new building permits were issued in the past year.

Other buildings are still in the making.

Residents like Laura LaPlante haven’t had time to think about the past.

“Just go, go, go, go!” she said. “Don’t slow down. Doesn’t even feel like a year to be honest, feels like six months. Can’t believe it!”

LaPlante and three others rode out the storm on Oct. 10, 2018, from a home on 8th Street in Mexico Beach, she said.

“It was terrible. It was very scary. The winds, just standing there watching out the back window, you could see the houses moving, blowing there, then gone. You could see the water come from the canal, it came and rose. It was half way over our house,” she explained in dramatic fashion.

LaPlante and those with her had one thing on their minds.

“Survival. What do I need to do, you know? We went out in the garage, got some life jackets, put them on the dogs and us. Put the cat and lizard up and the attic and waited it out,” she said.

And she said she’d never stay for a storm again.

“Never. Never. Never. But I wouldn’t have stayed if I thought it was gonna be a [category] five. The house we had was built for a [category] four,” she said.

The community has organized a remembrance ceremony for 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The one thing I’ll say is it brought out community together,” Tipton said. “We didn’t know most of our neighbors and now we’re best friend with all of them. So good things can come from bad things!”