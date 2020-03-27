ICE cancels PPE request after Congressional backlash

Mobile

ICE wanted 45,000 N-95 masks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement suddenly canceled its request for 45,000 N-95 medical masks after backlash from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“This is not the time to use masks for deportations,” Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said. “People are dying and our front line health care workers are at great risk, as are our public safety officials.”

Merkley said hospitals and doctors have a greater need for masks than immigration agents. “Hospice nurses that are going into setting without masks. We have hospitals that are running short.”

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer was among the other lawmakers pushing back on ICE.

“I think it’s important that we don’t set up a parallel system that competes with critical needs of our first responders in order to prop up some of the activities of ICE, which may be inappropriate,” Blumenauer said.

ICE asked for the surgical masks to be delivered to the agency within 30 days after a number of ICE agents and detainees tested positive for coronavirus.

But they canceled that request Thursday. In light of that development, Merkley is releasing the hold he placed on a DHS nominee.

ICE officials did not respond to a request for comment on what measures they will take to keep detainees and agents safe.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"

Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail"

the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs"

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss