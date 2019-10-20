‘I know someone knows’ Pasco mother asking for leads in son’s murder

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A Pasco County mother is searching for answers after her son, 32-year-old James Earl was shot and killed earlier this year.

“I miss my son everyday, from the time I wake up, to the time I go to sleep. I have a whole hope chest full of pictures,” said Johnson.

In January, someone shot and killed Earl in the driveway of his Spring Hill home on Glenrock Road.

“Someone had to have known every movement my son did. They waited in the dark where my son couldn’t even defend himself and murdered him and let him lay there like a dog, all night long,” said Johnson.

The loss of Johnson’s son keeps her up at night and so does knowing that her son’s killer has yet to be caught.

“I want this person to know, that you have taken everything from me. I wonder who is out there that did this, the kind of life they are leading. If they are happy with what they have done or scared of what they have done? I am just wondering how this person is living their life knowing that they have taken mine,” said Johnson.

Earlier this week the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office stated the case may have run cold because Earl was a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.

“People that may have knowledge of something of a crime of this nature may be concerned to come forward with information. Because they are concerned for their safety or the repercussions of providing information,” said Detective Samantha Gutierrez.

Johnson says her son’s affiliation with the motorcycle club was not a major part of his identity.

“Just because he was in a bike club doesn’t mean he was a nobody. My son was very much more to that to me and a lot of people. A lot of people don’t realize that a lot of people who are in bike clubs, they are a lot more to them. They are veterans. They are family members, they are fathers and they are sons. There is so much more to my son that what is being said.”

Earl was a military veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. He was also a father. The former athlete also had a degree in nursing and was a few months shy of graduating from the aviation academy.

“He accomplished a lot of things in his life and he had a long journey ahead to do even more,” said Johnson.

Now the Pasco mother with a broken heart is pleading desperately for answers as to who cut her son’s life short. Johnson has even added her own money to the now $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her son’s killer.

“I know someone knows, I know for a fact someone knows. I do believe that the more money that is on the table, someone might come forward,” said Johnson.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.