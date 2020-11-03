Hudson High School on ‘controlled campus’ status after unconfirmed report of weapon on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hudson High School was placed on “controlled campus” status Tuesday morning after authorities received an unconfirmed report of a weapon on campus.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies had responded to the school to investigate the report.

Deputies said they hadn’t received any reports of threats beforehand.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

