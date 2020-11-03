Hudson High School on ‘controlled campus’ status after unconfirmed report of weapon on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hudson High School was placed on “controlled campus” status Tuesday morning after authorities received an unconfirmed report of a weapon on campus.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies had responded to the school to investigate the report.

Deputies said they hadn’t received any reports of threats beforehand.

Hudson High School is currently under Controlled Campus status after an unconfirmed report of a weapon on campus. No threats were made prior to the report. PSO is currently on scene conducting a thorough search and investigation into the report. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 3, 2020

