Hudson High School on ‘controlled campus’ status after unconfirmed report of weapon on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hudson High School was placed on “controlled campus” status Tuesday morning after authorities received an unconfirmed report of a weapon on campus.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies had responded to the school to investigate the report.
Deputies said they hadn’t received any reports of threats beforehand.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
