A few coastal showers could form this morning especially in southern communities with temps in the mid 70s to low 80s. Isolated showers and storms will move inland this afternoon with hot temperatures rising into the mid 90s. Feels like temps will be around 105 today.

More showers and storms will move through Sunday with morning and afternoon rain possible. This trend will stay with us throughout the week as our onshore flow continues.

Highs all week will be in the low to mid 90s with lows around 80 degrees.

Subtropical storm Don will remain weak and will not impact any land areas as it meanders in the north Atlantic.