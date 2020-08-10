Holiday package deliveries could be more expensive due to pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Online shopping may soon get more expensive.

UPS has announced new surcharges on companies that ship more than 25,000 packages per week from Nov. 15 through Jan. 16 of 2021.

The company is anticipating rising costs as more people shop online over the holidays because of the coronavirus.

The surcharge will run between $1 and $4 depending on how many packages the retailer ships weekly, and whether it’s delivered via ground or air.

The fees won’t affect customers’ shipping small items. They’re intended for what the company calls “large volume customers.”

It’s unclear whether retailers like Target, Amazon and others will pas the added costs to customers.



A spokesperson for UPS said the company “routinely adjusts its pricing to align with the cost to serve our customers, enabling the company to be appropriately compensated for the service and value we provide.”

UPS added that the fees reflect current market conditions caused by the pandemic.

