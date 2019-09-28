Hillsborough shelter dealt with overcrowding well before 300 dogs seized

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center has been dealing with overcrowding of its shelter well before this week’s case of over 300 dogs being seized from pet resort owners.

On Monday, 340 dogs were seized from a Tampa breeding facility following a court order.

Hillsborough County Pet Resources was still working on Tuesday to remove more dogs from Trish’s All Breeding Grooming, also known as Toyland Pet Resort located at 2501 East Diana Street.

The court order bans the business owner, Robert Royers, from owning pets in Hillsborough County.

The dogs were taken to the Pet Resource Center, but are currently not on display to the public for at least 30 days, while Royers has a chance to appeal to a judge.

“It’s actually been difficult for the past couple months, because we’ve actually been over capacity for quite some time. So now that we have taken on [this case], we are now well overcapacity,” said Lauryn Postiglione, Program Coordinator of the Pet Resource Center.

Postiglione told 8 on Your Side’s Daisy Ruth the shelter already had about 300 dogs looking to be adopted or fostered before this week’s case.

To assist with getting paws out the door and into their own homes, the PRC is waiving all adoption fees for cats and dogs for animals already in custody.

“Our staff is really working very hard to try and make sure everyone is taken care of, everybody’s fed, watered, cleaned, and that way were are keeping everybody here ready to go for people to adopt. It’s been a lot of work for staff right now,” Postiglione said of the influx of dogs to the already overcrowded shelter.

She said the shelter has received a lot of phone calls and emails about adoptions, and there was even a line of people waiting outside for the PRC to open Tuesday morning.

“I think some were hoping it was part of the dogs we got in, but unfortunately those dogs are not available right now,” she admitted.

For those who can’t adopt an animal right now, they are accepting donations.

Donations can be made in bins outside of the shelter, which is located at 440 North Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

“Whether it’s toys or towels, blankets, anything like that that helps with the animals in our care. It could be enrichment items like treats, milk bones, pepperonis,” Postiglione said.

Donations can also be made via an Amazon Wish List and monetary donations can also be made online.

For those willing to open up their hearts and homes to a new friend, Postiglione said PRC staff and volunteers are waiting to help you find a furever friend.

“They really just want people to come in and meet [the dogs] and they’re willing to help to see if there’s somebody that would fit into your lifestyle. Whether it’s for 60 days, which is our foster program, or hopefully the rest of their lives.”